LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger “Rip” W. Pound, 76, passed away Wednesday evening, January 3, 2024 at his residence with his family at his side.

Roger, affectionately known as “Rip,” was born October 23, 1947, in Newark, Ohio, a son of the late Paul and Delcie Gray Pound.

A graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1966, Rip served as a firefighter for Jackson Township, Canton and the City of Akron, while working at Don Quigley Funeral Home. During that time Rip went on to pursue his paramedic degree from Altman Hospital in Stark County. His career as a Paramedic began in 1976 when he was hired as the first Paramedic in Mahoning County by Advance Gold Cross Ambulance. Rip also worked in the billing and dispatch departments of Gold Cross. There, he served for over 24 years, dedicating his time to emergency healthcare. In 1995, Gold Cross sold to Rural Metro Ambulance where Rip continued to work for one year until becoming a long-distance driver for Roehl Transport of Gary, Indiana. He retired from there in 2014. After retirement, Rip worked in dispatch and as a ride-along for the Village of Leetonia.

While working at Gold Cross, longtime friendships were formed and Rip was instrumental in the 2008 Gold Cross Reunion, as well as organizing the on-going Gold Cross Breakfast Meetings. In addition to his interest of being an emergency responder, Rip, as a young man, was a talented tap dancer and auditioned on Broadway. When living in Columbus, he worked as an engineer draftsman for E.S. Preston and Associates and helped design one of the on/off ramps on Route 76.

Rip loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing on his family farm in Lisbon.

Rip was a member of the Lisbon Lions Club and for many years volunteered his time as a CPR instructor for the American Red Cross.

Rip leaves to carry on his legacy, his wife, the former Dora Philips, whom he married April 14, 1989; two sons, Raymond (Diane) Gromley of Lafayette, Indiana and Fredrick Charles (Jodie) Gromley of Lisbon, Ohio; two granddaughters, Carley (Nathan) Thompson and Cynthia Jenkins; three grandsons, Vincent, Alexander and Benjamin Gromley; two great-grandchildren, Kale Gromley and Bristol Thompson and one sister, Nancy Heimovicks of Wadsworth, Ohio.

Rip’s family will receive friends Sunday, January 7, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

A funeral service honoring Rip’s life will follow Monday morning, January 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the at the funeral home with Rev. Bob Goff officiating. Rip’s family will host a luncheon following the service at the Becker Family Center.

Contributions may be made to the Lisbon Lions Club, 38240 Industrial park Road, Lisbon, OH 44432.

