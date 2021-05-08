Roger Jenkins, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger L. Jenkins, 75, of Boardman, died Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born October 10, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of Robert and Jane (Ruhlman) Jenkins and had been a lifelong area resident.

Roger was a 1963 graduate of Boardman High School and had been a machinist for City Machine Technologies, retiring in October 2020.

He was a member of Woodworth Church of the Brethren. He was the past president of the Boardman Band and Orchestra Parents Organization and had been a chaperone for the Boardman Band for many years.

Besides his loving wife of 53 years, the former Noel K. Evans, whom he married February 25, 1967, he leaves two daughters, Cathy (Scott) Howard and Cari Lynn (Tim) Johnston; six grandchildren, Felicia (Will) Moss, Ashley Rae (Willy Barger) Benzenhoefer, Cody Howard, Timmy, Tyler and Taylor Johnston; a great-grandson, Ryker Moss; a brother-in-law, Dick Evans; two sisters-in-law, Margie Evans and Dolly DiMargio as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews

Besides his parents, Roger was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Jenkins.

Friends will be received 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, per Roger’s request, contributions may be made to the Woodworth Church of the Brethren.

