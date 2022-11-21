POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger E. Johnson, 77, passed away unexpectedly, Friday evening, November 18, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family and friends, as they were gathered to celebrate Roger and Marilyn’s 50th wedding anniversary.

Roger was born March 13, 1945 in Morgantown, West Virginia, a son of the late Kurt and Madeline Spacht Johnson.

As a young boy, Roger moved to Ohio and was raised by his uncle and aunt, Kenny and Mary Wilson.

A 1964 graduate of Niles McKinley High, Roger worked the majority of his career as a diesel truck mechanic for various companies, including Armbrecht Motor Sales and Cerni Motor Sales, where he retired from in 2009.

In his younger years, Roger enjoyed going to the race track, where he was a mechanic for the stock car races. He also enjoyed following NASCAR through the years.

While at the Canfield Speedway, he met the love of his life, the former Marilyn J. Spear and they were married on November 18, 1972. A dedicated family man, Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a father figure and second dad to many.

In 1976, Roger and Marilyn bought a RV and began their lifelong love of camping. Many lasting memories with family and friends were made as they traveled and camped throughout the United States. Their favorite destination to visit was always Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In retirement, Roger’s new found hobby was cooking. Odds were, if Roger were watching television, he was tuned into a cooking show, learning new recipes to try out on his family. He also looked forward to cooking for the holidays.

Roger was a true people person and never met a stranger. He loved talking to people and struck conversations up everywhere he went. His big heart extended beyond people as he loved animals, especially the companionship of his four Shih Tzus.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville and the Moose Club in Niles.

Roger leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, Marilyn; children, Roger E. Johnson, Jr. of Wentzville, Missouri, Lisa Flores of Reno, Nevada and Jean (Chris) Bogan of Boardman; sister, Joyce (Joe) White of North Carolina and grandchildren, Romeo Johnson and Sage Trexler-Johnson.

In addition to his parents and uncle and aunt who raised him, Roger was preceded in death by siblings, Jack Johnson, Kenny Johnson, Virginia Lenhart and Margaret Dennis.

A prayer service will be held on Saturday, November 26 at 10:15 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 25 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

