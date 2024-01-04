STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney C. Neider, 78, a lifelong resident of Struthers, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, in the emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Rodney was born November 5, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Parsons) Neider.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and later returned to the Mahoning Valley.

Rodney was a railroad car inspector for Erie Lackawanna Railway which became Conrail and later for Norfolk Southern Railway, for over 38 years, retiring in 2005.

Rodney was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He treasured spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s school and sporting events. In his free time, Rodney enjoyed carpentry, scrapping and watching movies and football (Steelers and Notre Dame). He loved working with his hands and working on cars.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Donna J. Amadio, whom he married on November 4, 1967; three children, Rodney (Kellie) Neider II of Lowellville, Ohio, Amy (David) Leach of Poland, Ohio and Andrew “Drew” (Christine) Neider of Struthers, Ohio; five grandchildren, David Leach, Jr., Andrew Neider, Jr., Sarah Leach, Joseph Neider and Ryan Neider; a sister, Bonnie Strong of Lordstown, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Ruth Neider of Seminole, Florida, Jan Neider and Phyllis Neider, both of Struthers, Ohio and his best friend since childhood, Richard Bobovecz of Hubbard, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Neider, Jerry Neider and Tim Neider and brother-in-law, Jack Strong.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon in the lower church at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers. There will be a memorial prayer service at Noon at the lower church with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating with a luncheon following.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Rodney’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.