STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rocco J. Augustine, 92, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House with his loving family by his side.

Rocco, affectionately known as Rocky, was born on January 6, 1930, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a son of Jack and Marianna Augustine.

He was a 1948 graduate of Struthers High School.

Rocky served in the Korean war and then went on to work for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Seamless Plant and later, LTV until its closure in 1982. He then worked for the Struthers City Schools for 11 years and retired in 1993. He was a volunteer fireman for the City of Struthers for many years and a member of the Sons of Italy, VFW Post #3538 and the Knights of Columbus.

He met his wife, Bonnie Stephenson and they were married on November 19, 1960. They made their home in Struthers, where they raised their four children and shared in many wonderful memories.

After retirement, Rocky and Bonnie enjoyed traveling to Canada, Arizona, California, Florida and even Australia to spend time with extended family. Rocky also enjoyed planting and tending to his home garden.

Rocky was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, where he was very involved with the church for many years.

Rocky leaves his loving family to cherish his memory, two daughters, Marianne Copanic of Struthers and Susan (Steven) Ford of Austintown; two sons, Rocco (Karen) Augustine of Boardman and Jack Augustine of Struthers; nine grandchildren, Chad (Christina), Sheila (Denis), Lynne (Kevin), Matthew (Ilyssa), Timothy, Jacobyee, Courtney (Cory), James (McKenzie) and Nicholas and 12 great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Alexander, Avery, Brooklyn, Liam, Christopher, Corbin, Amy Mae, Collin, Jaxon, Lucas Michael and Mia Rae.

In addition to his parents, Rocky was preceded in death by his wife; brother, Dominic and sister, Catherine “Cathy” Carney.

Rocky’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Hospice House.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church with the Reverend Philip Rogers officiating. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment for Rocky will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 27, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.