Roberta E. “Bobbie” Crum, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta E. “Bobbie” Crum, 96, of Poland, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

She was born January 25, 1925 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Carl and Jennie (Houston) Altman.

Bobbie was a graduate of New Castle High School and had worked for G.C. Murphy then later had been an assistant manager for Johnston Hardware in Poland for many years.

She enjoyed bowling, roller skating, dancing and playing Bingo. Bobbie was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Her husband, Curtis Wayne Crum, whom she married February 3, 1946, died June 18, 1986.

She leaves a brother, Gerald Altman of New Castle, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Bobbie was preceded in death by four sisters, Luella Carbone, Loretta Llewellyn, Louisa Lombardo and Audrey Occhibone; eight brothers, Lester, Sr., Wilbur, Mendall, Harley, Orville, Howard, Homer and Wendall Altman; as well as four infant brothers.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no services or calling hours. A memorial service may take place at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.