Roberta (Bobbie) Birch, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta (Bobbie) Birch passed away suddenly Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Broadview Heights Emergency Center.

Bobbie was born on July 1, 1956, which is also her mother’s birthday, at North Side Hospital and grew up in Struthers. She was the daughter of Clifford and Ann Birch.

Bobbie was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1974 and was eagerly awaiting her class’ reunion.

Bobbie received a Bachelor of Nursing from Akron University and a master’s in business administration at Phoenix University.

She worked as a nurse at Akron General Hospital and Ravenna Memorial Hospital for approximately 15 years and then became a case manager for United Health and later, Aetna insurance companies. She was employed at Aetna at the time of her death.

Bobbie was very involved in charity and community agencies in the Akron and Cleveland area, such as the suicide hotline and (combating) domestic violence in Cuyahoga County. She lived in Broadview Heights and was active in community theater there.

Bobbie was not afraid to take the lead and organize charitable events throughout the community and at her employment. She enjoyed raising funds, which Aetna matched. She was very active in the Aetna Volunteer Council, collected coupons for military families and furnished school material packets for urban school districts.

Bobbie was past president of NEOCMN (Northeast Ohio Case Managers Network) and a member of CMSA (Case Managers Society of America), Cleveland division.

She supported community theater by doing prop and lighting work and worked on funding activities for community theater projects. She had a big heart and liked to keep busy, which benefited her work and her activities outside the workplace.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Birch; her paternal grandparents, Guy and Kate Birch and her maternal grandparents, Matthew and Frances Ulakovich.

She is survived by her mother, Ann; her sister, Beckie; her brother, Bruce (Annette); her niece, Chelsea and her nephew and godchild, Matthew.

Calling hours are scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, OH 44471, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m.

A prayer service is scheduled at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

