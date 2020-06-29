Roberta “Bobbi” Howard, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta “Bobbi” Howard, 80, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Roberta, affectionately known as “Bobbi” was born on November 29, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Shrum) Lohrman.

A lifelong area resident, Bobbi was a 1957 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

Mrs. Howard previously worked as a bank teller and in the office for Mahoning Valley Supply. For the last 11 years of her career, she worked as a claim representative for the State of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, retiring in 2003.

Bobbi was a longtime member of Faith Community Covenant Church, where she served as the treasurer for 14 years.

While her children were growing up, she was a Girl Scout Leader and an advisor with the 4-H program in New Middletown called Hayseeds, which mostly taught Saddle Horse discipline.

Mrs. Howard loved to spend her free time quilting, gifting many of her beautiful creations to family members on their wedding day. She also enjoyed reading and vegetable and flower gardening. Bobbi had a big heart for animals, especially horses and dogs, enjoying the companionship of Cassy, Cotton, Stella, Taffy and Sadie over the years.

Her husband, Thomas B. Howard, whom she married November 21, 1959, preceded her in death on February 21, 1995.

She is survived by two daughters, Carrie Howard Palmer of Canfield and Beth Howard of Verona, Pennsylvania; sister, Wendy (David) Billock of Poland; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bobbi was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Lohrman.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 2, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, July 3, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger after seeing the Howard family.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Howard’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

