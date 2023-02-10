YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Robert Wilson Chambers, age 72, passed away February 7, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona.

A private graveside service and interment of Robert’s ashes will be at a future date in his beloved Youngstown roots, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Robert’s favorite charities, The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44510, 330-744-5486 and the Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504, 330-744-3147. If desired, condolences and memories of Robert may be sent to his wife, Karen, at P.O. Box 651, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.

Robert was born November 25, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a 1968 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended Youngstown University.

He was a 32nd degree Mason, Argus Lodge, Canfield, Ohio. Robert was a member of UAW Local 1714 for 35 years and the longest serving President of the GM Metal Fabricating Plant in Lordstown, Ohio. He was known for his exceptional leadership skills in conducting Union meetings and his knowledge of Parliamentary protocol which provided an opportunity for all members to have their voices and opinions heard. Robert, together with Chairman Lee Sheehan and the Shop Committee, were instrumental in meeting with Senior Management in ensuring the Metal Fab plant was awarded the Cobalt as the Cavalier was phased out.

Robert was active in local politics that supported Union objectives of diversity, health care, worker rights, and fair labor laws. Robert was a man of principle and whether you agreed with him or not there was no confusion about where he stood. He was very extroverted and loved striking up conversations with complete strangers.

Robert had three great passions, setting aside his devotion to his wife; all things Corvettes and cars, landscaping, and the Browns. The Super Bowl could not rival his objective and desire to have the best emerald green manicured lawn in the county. His Irish heart and character touched many lives more than Robert ever knew.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted and beloved best friend, caretaker, and wife, Karen St. Clair of Queen Creek, Arizona. Karen and Robert were married July 7, 2007, in St. James Meeting House, Boardman Park, Boardman, Ohio. He also leaves his sons, Colin Chambers of Tampa, Florida and Devon Chambers of Youngstown, Ohio; niece, Beverly (Larry) Stevens of Rancho Cucamonga, California; nephew, George (Kathy) Thomas of Lake Frederick, VA; friends, Lee (Lu) Sheehan of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Dan (Jackie) Armour of Youngstown, OH, Jerry (Christine) Butler of Stow, Ohio, Nikki Carline of Denver, Colorado, Sarah Cal/Douglas Wallace of Kansas City, Missouri, Jeanine Emery/Ron Gordon of Manteo, North Carolina, Al (Darla) Franko of Boardman, Ohio, Mary Gray of Naples, Florida, Eloisa Luminello of Woodbury, Minnesota, and Justin (Sara) Vangraefschepe of Scottsdale, Arizona. And for all other friends of Robert too numerous to mention who have been a part of his life. Bless you all.

Robert was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Nellie (neeThomas) Chambers; sisters, Louise Reinsford, Gertrude Exon, Diana Pownall, Eileen Klien, and Roberta Taylor; and nephews, Patrick Meehan and Richard Chambers.

Robert’s two favorite sayings which caused his family and friends’ eyes to roll were “Not my cup of tea” and “If all the numbers match.” In truth, causing his family pain in sitting by his bedside to see him wasting away was not Robert’s “cup of tea” and when “all the numbers matched” Robert passed in peace with his family walking Robert home.

Robert’s family is grateful for the care and kindness given by the doctors and medical staff at Banner Baywood Hospital in Arizona during his illness and sensitivity for the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.