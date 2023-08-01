POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Patrick, 71, formerly of Medina and Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home.

Robert known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born January 4, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Wendell and Rita (Ritenour) Patrick.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1970 and from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business.

In 1974, after graduating from college, Bob went to work for American Risk Management in Youngstown, starting as a Financial Accountant and later a Client Service Representative, before retiring as a Vice President after 25 years of service. He later moved to the Columbus area where he worked for Marsh McLennan for several years before retiring in 2004.

After retiring, Bob returned to the Mahoning Valley and became a poll worker for the Mahoning County Board of Elections. In his free time, he enjoyed boating, water skiing, and going to car shows in the area. Bob loved to travel, especially to Mexico and Florida.

Bob was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a friend to everyone he encountered in his travels.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Rochelle A. (Mark) Bailey of Hilliard, Ohio; a sister, Carol J. (Robert) Jenkins of Poland, Ohio; two grandchildren, Madeline R. Bailey and Nolan P. Bailey both of Hilliard, Ohio; two nieces, Shelly Matijasic of Struthers, Ohio and Kristen (Brian) Yemma of New Middletown, Ohio; two great-nieces, Brianna Yemma and Kaelen Yemma; two great-nephews, Lukas Yemma and Isaiah Yemma; and his best friend, Bill Nehls of Medina, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Patrick.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a funeral service celebrating Bob’s life following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with minister, Tyler McComas officiating.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association, 1650 Lake Shore Drive, Suite 350, Columbus, OH 43204 in memory of Bob.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Bob’s family.