HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Martin, 61, passed away Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born December 6, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He attended Woodrow Wilson High School where he enjoyed playing the drums.

Bob worked as a cable TV installer for over 30 years and later was a pest exterminator for six years, before retiring due to a disability.

Bob was the type of guy that lived life to the fullest. He had a contagious smile, infectious laugh, uplifting spirit, quick wit and a friend to everyone he encountered. He enjoyed fishing as well as camping and spending time with his dog.

Bob is survived by his mother, Eleanor Martin of Boardman, Ohio; his significant other of 32 years, Marilyn Gustinella of Hubbard, Ohio; five siblings, Gary B. (Young Shin) Martin of St. Paul, Texas, Bonnie J. Bermudez of Boardman Ohio, Ned V. Martin of Youngstown, Ohio, Elizabeth A. Martin of Boardman, Ohio, and Carl R. (Janice) Martin of Youngstown, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, Loran W. Martin, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Loran P. Martin.

There will be a private memorial service celebrating Bob’s life at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Bob’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.