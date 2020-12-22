Robert W. Leyshon, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Leyshon, 74, passed away Monday morning, December 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Bob was born October 20, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Randall and Elizabeth McElhaney Leyshon.

A 1965 graduate of Canfield High School, Bob attended technical school in Chicago prior to enlisting in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged on September 2, 1975 and returned to this area.

Bob worked for General Fireproofing for two years before establishing his own company, Bobcat Trucking, an over-the-road trucking company specializing in hauling steel. He retired this year after 40 years of service. Bob, along with his wife Phyllis, owned a small Hereford cow farm in New Springfield for 20 years.

In addition to trucking and farming, Bob enjoyed attending car shows and owned a variety of cars throughout his life and had a special interest in Corvettes. Bob will be remembered for his hard work ethic, his kind heart and his love for his family and friends.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Phyllis Battaglino Baran Lallo, whom he married August 14, 1998; two sons, Jeffrey (Christy) Leyshon of North Richland Hills, Texas and Kevin Leyshon of Austin, Texas; a stepson, Matthew S. (Darla) Baran, Jr. of Indian Land, South Carolina; one brother, Randall (Patricia) Leyshon of Loudon, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Sydney Leyshon of North Richland Hills, Texas; one step-grandson, Aaron (Heavenly) Carey of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one niece, Lisa (Mohamed) Moinzadeh and one nephew, Curtis (Kathy) Leyshon.

At this time there are no services.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Bob’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Dr. Thomas Rudnicki of Canfield and Dr. Samuel Haywood and Dr. Shilpa Gupta, both of the Cleveland Clinic.

Contributions may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for Bladder Cancer Research, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065 or to development@mskcc.org.

