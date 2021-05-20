Robert W. Leet, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Leet, 78, of Youngstown, died Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021 at Omni Manor Health Care Center where he had been a resident for 18 years.

Robert was born October 15, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Carl and Wilma (Comsia) Leet and was a lifelong resident.

He was a 1960 graduate of East High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Robert worked as an auditor for Mahoning Bank for several years before becoming self-employed as an accountant.

He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Youngstown.

He was also a member of the Poland Masonic Lodge #766 and the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club.

He enjoyed travel, target shooting and fishing and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his brother, Carl (Donna) Leet III of Hubbard; a nephew, William Leet and two nieces, Susan Hawkins-Wilding and Melinda Widing.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Wilding.

A celebration of Robert’s life will take place at a future date.

The Leet family would like to extend their warmest thanks to the staff of Omni Manor for their excellent care of Robert.

Material tributes may be made to Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties in Memory of Robert.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Robert W. Leet’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.