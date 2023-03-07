AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Evans, 69, passed away on March 3, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Robert, affectionately known as “Rob,” was born on March 10, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Georgann Vitullo Evans.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Rob was a 1971 graduate of Ursuline High School. Rob earned his Associate’s Degree in Emergency Medical Technology from Youngstown State University and also completed coursework in Business Management and Finance.

Rob proudly served in the United States Army from 1974 to 1978 and served in Germany. After being honorably discharged, Rob returned to his hometown and began his 28-year career with Gold Gross Ambulance which later became Rural Metro Ambulance. He worked as a paramedic and supervisor and later became the Director of Operations, Finance Manager, and Assistant General Manager. Rob also worked for the U.S. Census Bureau and retired from Meridian Health Care as a lab manager.

Rob previously served as an instructor in Advanced Emergency Technology for Mahoning County Career & Technical Center as well as an instructor and trainer for the National Safety Council in first aid, CPR, and blood borne pathogens. He served as past president for the Mahoning County Fire & Paramedic Association, past member and chairman of the Education Committee for the Ohio Ambulance and Medical Transportation Association, and was appointed as a representative by the City of Youngstown to the Mahoning County 911 Consolidation Committee.

Rob was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, serving as its past religious director and CCD principal, and a former member of the Knights of Columbus.

In his leisure time, Rob enjoyed golfing, listening to all types of music, especially his favorites Meatloaf and the Eagles, rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes, YSU Penguins, and the Cleveland Indians and Browns, vacationing at Geneva-on-the-Lake and the beach, and attending the Canfield Fair each year. A wonderful cook, Rob also loved being the “man behind the apron” at family gatherings. For the past five years, nothing has brought Rob more joy and smiles than being “Papa” to his grandson, Landon.

Rob leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, the former Diane Raduga, whom he married October 16, 1982; sons, Anthony (Ashley Brown) Evans of Mineral Ridge and Shaun(April) Evans of New Castle, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Landon, Kendra, Shaun, Tabby, Gage, Rikki, and Hayleigh; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Mickey (Vicki) Evans of New Castle, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Lisa (Bob) Howard of Batavia, Ohio; aunt, Florence Vitullo of Canfield; and a host of special cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Rob was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Evans; siblings, Kristen Gorosics, Smokey Vitullo, and Tony Evans; and brothers-in-law, James Raduga and George Raduga, Jr.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown. A reception for guests will follow at Rachel’s Restaurant, 54 Westchester Dr., Austintown.

Memorial tributes may be made in Rob’s name to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.