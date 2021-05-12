Robert V. Stine, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” V. Stine, 84, went home to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Bob was born on October 12, 1936 in Sturgis, Michigan a son of Roy B. and Dorothy J. (Wiles) Stine.



Bob grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, graduated from South High School in 1953 and attended Youngstown College.

He was a member of Bethel Friends Church in Poland, Ohio and a member of the church choir.

He enjoyed reading, inventing, hunting, golfing and most of all, fishing trips in Canada with friends and family. Bob was a “jack of all trades” and was able to fix most anything.

He worked as a mechanic, raced cars, achieved his Air Transport Pilot license and flew air ambulance, freight and charter flights. He was also a State Farm Insurance agent for 46 years and retired in 2013.



He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 65 years, the former Ila Jean Thomas, whom he married on March 3, 1956; three children, Kevin (Pamela) Stine, Timothy (Patricia) Stine and Tamara Stine; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Zachary) Bryant, Thomas (Casey) Stine and Brianna (Matthew) Geil; four stepgrandchildren, John (Erin) Smith, Stephen Smith, Richard (Shawna) Smith and Jeffrey Rice; one great-granddaughter, Eliza Smith and two great-grandsons on the way.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Diane Stine (Kevin).



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road, Poland, OH 44514. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, or Bethel Friends Church.



Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Robert V. Stine’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.