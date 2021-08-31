Robert Thomas Williamson, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Thomas Williamson, Jr., 79 of Canfield, died Monday afternoon, August 30, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

He was born February 11, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Robert and Duella (Myers) Williamson and had been a lifelong area resident.

Robert had worked as a superintendent for Reliable Source Metal Work and Roofing for several years before starting his own company, Advanced Roofing Company Inc., in 1978.

He was a member of the Roofer’s Local #71 and had been instrumental in developing a pension and hospitalization plan for roofers.

He was a member of Greenford Christian Church.

An avid stock car racer, Robert drove stock cars at the Sharon Speedway up until he was 76 years old.

His first wife, the former Berit Vivanne Erikson, died in 1979.

Besides his wife, the former Susan Mastropietro, he leaves his son, Robert Brian Williamson of Boardman; his daughter, Kelli Anne (Michael) Vitko of Salem; a sister, Donna (William) Palowitz; a brother, Roy (Betty)Williamson; a granddaughter, Olivia Williamson of Independence, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman with Pastor Sean Kelly officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Robert Thomas Williamson, Jr.’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.