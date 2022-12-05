NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Thomas Gesacion, 71, passed away with his family at his side, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.

Mr. Gesacion, affectionately known as Bob, was born November 20, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Nick and Mildred Tisler Gesacion.

A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1969, Bob went on to attend Youngstown State University where he played baseball and was the manager of the men’s basketball team. In 1972, while pursuing his college education, Bob was inducted into the United States Army Reserves and served for six years. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in teaching in 1974 and began his career at Newton Falls School District.

He taught science to the junior and senior high school students and in addition, coached junior high basketball and girls softball. He later transferred to Boardman High School where he taught high school science and coached the girls softball team. His true love was baseball and over the years coached Boardman Little League, Babe Ruth, Pony League and Class B Baseball. Bob retired from teaching in 2008 after 31 years of service.

A self-taught carpenter and woodworker, Bob owned and operated Gesacion Creations Construction Company. While teaching at Boardman, he remodeled homes in the evenings, on weekends, and in the summer. He also built his family home in North Lima.

Bob was crazy about golf and was a member of the Struthers VFW #3638 golf league. Boating and fishing, especially on Lake Berlin was another favorite pastime. He and Carol enjoyed traveling by cruise ship to the Caribbean and several times to Hawaii and they regularly traveled to Florida to spend time with their family. A HUGE Ohio sports fan, Bob was a loyal follower of the Browns, Indians/Guardians and the Buckeyes.

Most important to Bob was his family. He loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. He was their biggest fan and loved following them in sports and school activities. They were his pride and joy.

Bob was an active member of Heritage Presbyterian Church and was a member of Ohio Education Association and Northeast Ohio Education Association.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife of 49 years, the former Carol Tubbs, whom he married July 21, 1973; three sons, Daniel Robert (Traci) Gesacion of Medina, Ohio, David Michael (Allison) Gesacion of Tampa, Florida and Kevin John (Ashlee) Gesacion of Sunbury, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Devin, Conner, Cameron, Carson, Brady, Kennadi, Brantley, Grady and Finley Gesacion and Peyton and Tripp Parrott; one brother, Nick J. (Diane) Gesacion, Jr. of Poland, Ohio; three nephews, Ryan (Renee) Gesacion of Poland, Adam (Angela) Gesacion of Dupont, Washington and Nicholas J. (Tasha) Gesacion III of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 9:30 – 11:15 a.m. at the Heritage Presbyterian Church in Poland. A memorial service celebrating his life will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road, Poland OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.