Robert T. Stas, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Thomas Stas, affectionately known as “Mr. Bob” by his nieces and nephews, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 29, 2021 at Masternick Memorial Care Facility from complications following a stroke.

Robert was born April 8, 1944 in Youngstown, to the late John and Josephine (Hubinsky) Stas.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1962 where he was an All-City standout athlete in football, basketball, and track.

He went on to serve in the Army during the Vietnam War before returning to Youngstown, where he had worked at the Schwebel Baking Company for 37 years as a production supervisor.

As an avid golfer, after retiring in 1999, he worked at Avalon Lakes and Tippecanoe Country Club. He also enjoyed going to the Mahoning Valley Racetrack with his friend Alex, to La Villa with his friends, Nicky, George, and Timmy, and spending time at McMichael Brother’s Auto Shop. Bob was a member of the Catholic War Vets and the American Legion. A lifelong cook, he enjoyed making pierogi and bread for the holidays.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John and Joey and his in-laws, Elmer and Dorothy Haidle.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Marsha Haidle, whom he married September 10, 1977 and their dog, Cooper; his sisters-in-law, Marlene Stamp of Youngstown and Melanie (John) Vallinger of Poland; his nieces, Amy (Tom) Hackstedde of Poland and Cheryl (Jim) Mosier of Austintown; his nephews, Aaron (Sylvia) Stamp of Poland, Tyler (Ericka) Vallinger of Poland and Trent Vallinger of Poland. He also leaves many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Per Robert’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours, but friends are encouraged to raise a glass in his honor.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Robert T. Stas’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.