BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R.”Tie” Rothgeb, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.



He was born January 15, 1947 in Youngstown, a son of the late Randall and Edith May (Hunter) Rothgeb.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1965.

He was also a veteran of the United States Navy, having served three years on the USS Essex.

After his tour of duty, he came home to marry the love of his life and high school sweetheart, the former Sandy Beckman and together they had two children and built a wonderful life together.



He was a talented self-employed sales person and most recently worked for Communication Broker, both in sales and installation. His handiness was not limited to his career, though. If something was broke, he was the go-to “Mr. Fit It” to get things back in order.



In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and cooking. He loved being outside in nature, especially anywhere near water. He had a pontoon boat that he would take his family out on and taught his children how to water ski and could often be found with a fishing rod, whether it be at Pymatuning or the various lakes around the area but most of all, he was a true family man. He lived to see them happy and was an amazing dad and grandpa.



Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Sandy; his children, Shannon (Gary) Bueno of North Jackson and Ryan (Amanda) Rothgeb of Liberty; his grandchildren, Garrett Bueno, William Rothgeb, Abigail Bueno and Addison Rothgeb; his sister, Judy Carson of Poland and nieces and nephews, Jay (Jill) Carson, Carey Carson, Ashley (Kenny) Lucas and Lindsey (Jeff) Naumoff.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Davis Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.