Robert R. Schall, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. Schall, 75, passed away at his residence, Thursday morning, November 5, 2020 with his family at his side, including grandsons, Russell and Joshua, his caretakers for the last three years.

Bob was born December 17, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of the late Russell and Ruth Heitzenrater Schall.

Raised in Edinburg, Bob was a 1963 graduate of Mohawk High School. After graduation Bob enlisted in the United State Navy serving on the USS Boxer.

Bob was employed as a tool and die maker at General Motors, retiring July 2008 after 40 years of service.

His hobbies included automobiles, motorcycles, cooking, music and traveling in his motor home to NASCAR races. In the late 1980’s Bob milled his own wood and built a 100′ x 75′ barn that later housed his sawmill and motor home with room to spare. He loved milling his own lumber, building cabinetry, furniture and remodeling home projects. Bob also enjoyed working with sandstone building retaining walls.

His first wife, Elaine Kesler, whom he married July 20, 1968 died September 6, 2006. His second wife, Ruthanne Bonace, whom he married August 23, 2015 died May 30, 2017. He leaves his mother-in-law, Marie Russo Kesler of Youngstown; one daughter, Tammy Schall Horner of Struthers; son, Robert James Schall of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Russell and Joshua Horner both of Lowellville, Alison Horner of Struthers, Paulina Salapo of Liberty Township and William Gipson of New Castle; his Goddaughter, Elizabeth (Kitiona) Moananu-Salapo of Liberty Township and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and spouses, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Rowene Pickholtz; an infant twin brother and two infant sisters.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.

A memorial service celebrating Bob’s life will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Lowellville Cemetery,

Contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

