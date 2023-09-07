WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert R. “Bob” Rauschenbach, 63, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 surrounded by his family at the Humility House.

Bob was born May 3, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert and Patricia (Kazear) Rauschenbach.

He graduated from South Range High School, and began working for General Motors. He worked as a foreman for over 40 years until his retirement.

Bob loved to tinker in his garage and took great pride in his lawn. Cutting grass was one of his favorite things to do. He enjoyed listening to music and made the annual trip to Jamboree in the Hills, where he would camp for the entire week. He also loved going to different fairs, especially the Canfield Fair which he was able to make it to this year. He truly was a special man that was loved by all, especially his coworkers at GM and his family and friends.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Corey (Kelly) Rauschenbach of Canfield and Matthew (fiancée Hayley Mahaffey) Rauschenbach of Wylie, Texas; his grandchildren, Kora, Rowan, and Amelia; and his siblings, David Rauschenbach of Struthers, William Rauschenbach of Griffin, GA, and sister, Linda (Ray) Willson of Rancho Cordova, California, along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John Vandyke and Denise Wagner.

Friends will be received on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, followed immediately by a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m.

