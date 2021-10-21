Robert P. Flesch, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P Flesch, 86, of Struthers, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at his home.

He was born May 7, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of Paul and Anna Flesch and had been a lifelong area resident.

He leaves nine children, 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a sister and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Friends may call from 4:00 – 4:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

