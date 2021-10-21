Robert P. Flesch, Struthers, Ohio

Becker Funeral Homes

October 19, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Robert P. Flesch, Struthers, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P Flesch, 86, of Struthers, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at his home.

He was born May 7, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of Paul and Anna Flesch and had been a lifelong area resident.

He leaves nine children, 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a sister and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Friends may call from 4:00 – 4:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com