Robert P. Flannery, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Flannery, 86 of New Middletown, Ohio, died Monday, June 14, 2021 in Masternick Memorial Nursing Home.

Robert was born February 2, 1935 in Norwood, Ohio, a son of James and Wilma (Horn) Flannery.

Mr. Flannery was raised in the O.S. and S.O. Orphanage in Xenia, Ohio.

Following his graduation from high school, he served in the United States Navy in the Korean War.

He worked as a salesperson in the automotive industry for many years.

He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Most of all, Robert cherished his family and was devoted to them all.

His wife of 56 years, the former Joanne Boughner, whom he married, October 24, 1953, died November 28, 2009.

Robert is survived by a daughter, Jackie (Butch) Brown of Poland; a son, John (Joni) Flannery of New Middletown, with whom he made his home; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Jerry Varga of Struthers and a sister-in-law, Cindy Flannery in Virginia.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Flannery and a daughter, Sherrie Varga.

Per Robert’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

