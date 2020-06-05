Robert Michael Perry, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Michael Perry, 67, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020 at his residence.

Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob”, also “”Monk”, was born August 20, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late Samuel and Josephine (Amadio) Perry.

A lifelong resident of Lowellville, Bob graduated from Lowellville High School in 1970 and then attended Youngstown State University.

Bob was a molder for Falcon Foundry Company in Lowellville for 30 years, retiring in 2007, serving as the union representative for several years. After retiring, Bob was a bus driver for the Village of Lowellville, driving the Senior Citizen Mini Bus. He was also a volunteer fireman for numerous years for the village.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, the Mount Carmel Men’s Club Society, where he was currently serving as vice president and a member of the Mount Carmel Men’s Golf League, playing with Tom Carchedi, Vito Carchedi, Ron Rotunno and Dick Williams (his high school basketball coach and social studies teacher).

Bob was also the treasurer of the Lowellville Super Reunion Committee. He was instrumental in forming the Girls Little League program in Lowellville, where he coached for five years. When his son, Vince, played football at Lowellville High School, Bob was the treasurer of the Booster Club. He helped develop the Italian menu for the Booster Club’s concession stand at the football stadium, which is still being served today.

Bob was a member of the Coffee, Wings and Beer Club which included his best friends from school, John Maker, Denny Joyce, Arthur Ginnetti, Rocky Schiavello and Lou Mamula. Bob enjoyed playing softball and was a player for the Falcon Foundry team for over 20 years with his teammates, Gary Cartwright, Will Cupp, Rocky DeLisio, Ron DeLisio, Bob D’Onofrio, John Finizio, Bill Esposito, Al Kinkela, Dave Lower, Lou Mamula, Tony Matisi, Larry Rotunno, Ron Rotunno, Bill Schiraldi, Jeff Schiraldi, Rick Schiraldi and Rocky Schiavello. He was also a member of the Saturday morning Breakfast Club at the Landmark Restaurant in Boardman with his best friends, Tom Carchedi, Ron DeLisio, John Finizio, Art Ginnetti, Dave Lower, John Maker, Lou Mamula, Tony Matisi, Anthony Panici and Jeff Schiraldi. Bob enjoyed socializing with his best friends by sitting on their porches and watching high school sporting events. These friends included, Philip Alfano, Jerry Ambrosia, Michael Carchedi, John Docherty, Dick Gizzi, John Finizio and Mike Piccirillo. Bob’s most memorable vacations were when he went to Italy with his friends, Lou Mamula and Rocky Schiavello and when he took his family and grandchildren to the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Bob was a technology kind of guy and loved texting family and friends, especially his grandchildren. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, going to their school activities and being their chauffer, driving them whenever they needed a ride with their busy schedules. He treasured spending time with family and friends and looked forward to the “macaroni dinners” every Sunday at his home.

Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Barbara F. Kinkela, whom he married on July 25, 1975; his two children, Jonelle M. (George) Liptak of Struthers and Vincent R. (Jessica) Perry of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Dominic, Addison, Nicholas, Mateo and Gianna Liptak, Vincent R. II and Gennaro Perry; a brother, Anthony (Brenda) Perry of Poland; a sister, Mary Ann Perry-Leonard of Poland; his sisters-in-law, Patricia Kinkela and Susan DiTommaso and husband Billy; brother-in-law, Al Kinkela and wife, Michele and many nieces and nephews that he deeply loved.

Besides his parents, Samuel and Josephine, Bob was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Liptak and a niece Andria Perry.

Now Bob is having breakfast with his friends that have already passed, John Morocco, Larry Rotunno and Butch Tiratto.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Perry family.

There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for the family on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church with Fr. Stephen Zeigler officiating.

Interment will take place at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

