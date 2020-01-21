Robert McClain, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert McClain, 78 of Canfield, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born February 14, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Frank and Eleanor (Wardle) McClain.



Bob was a 1959 graduate of Hubbard High School and earned his undergraduate degree in engineering from Denison University.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force, entering the service as a 2nd Lieutenant and achieving the rank of Captain.

After being honorably discharged, he worked at Northrop Grumman for nearly 40 years where he filled many roles including Vice President. After retirement, he spent a few years working with S.C.O.R.E. to assist small business owners in the area.

He then chose to devote his life to God. He graduated summa cum laude with his master’s degree from Moody Bible Institute and then went on to earn a second master’s degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.



Bob had many hobbies and interests throughout his life. His time in the Air Force inspired an appreciation for aviation which led him to become a private Pilot and even owned his own planes. He also took pride in successfully completing 100 skydiving jumps. He enjoyed many recreational activities including snow and water skiing, golfing, swimming, motorcycle riding, jet skiing and many others. Bob was also a gifted musician and played several instruments including the trumpet, saxophone, guitar and organ to name a few.



During years he spent in California he was an active member of the Crystal Cathedral. After returning to the Youngstown area, he became an active member of Old North Church where he taught Bible classes and Sunday school among many other duties.



Besides his wife, the former Myra Jane Allen, love of his life and high school sweetheart, he leaves three daughters, Patricia (Jim) Eddy of California, Kimberly (Kyle) Thomas of Utah and Stacy (Eric) Osterhaus of California; a son, Ryan (Dr. Melinda) of California; a stepdaughter, Debra Jane (Michael) Kovach of Struthers; a stepson, James Beight of Erie, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carol (Jim) Pellowski of Colorado, Martha Bronson of Wisconsin and Susan (William) Coughlin of Pennsylvania; a brother, Thomas (Karen) McClain of Silver Lake, Ohio; ten nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. He was deeply loved and respected by all. He also leaves behind his mother, Eleanor, as well as, his aunt, Lola Jean Speight.

Besides his father, Frank, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Sherry Lee Beight and a brother-in-law, Allan Bronson.



A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Old North Church in Canfield.

Friends may call up to two hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church, Saturday, February 1.



Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the church in Robert’s name.



Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

