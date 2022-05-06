BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bob passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

He was born September 14, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of Robert Joseph and Letitia “Tish” Rhiel Haug.

He was a high school football standout having attended Woodrow Wilson High School through his junior year and then moved with his family to Boardman where he attended his senior year. He was voted by the area high school football coaches as the outstanding defensive end of 1969 and received the All-Steel Valley Conference award. Bob graduated from Boardman High in 1970 and received an athletic scholarship to the University of Cincinnati, where he played offensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

He retired, February 2018, as a machine builder for Brilex Industries of Youngstown. Bob’s prior employment included a long career as a steel mill foreman at several area steel mills, as well as Wean United, where he was a field engineer and supervised installation of steel mill machinery in Venezuela, Mexico and Canada, living in these countries thru project completion.

Bob was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and cheered weekly for his University of Cincinnati Bearcats football team. He loved to golf and was a member of the Applewood golf league. He was a boat owner throughout his life and taught many friends and family to waterski. He enjoyed family beach vacations to the Outer Banks, cruises and Florida trips with his wife; as well as many summer deck parties at his home, laughing and telling stories with his brothers and friends. Bob was a talented wood craftsman and built furniture, cabinetry, decks and completed endless home remodeling projects with his loving wife.

Bob received the Boardman Community Volunteer Service Award from the Boardman Rotary as a foreman building the Boardman Park’s Kids’ Town.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Bob married his childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Lynn Griffis Haug, on August 25, 1973, at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown. They were best friends and were married for over 48 years.

Bob was a loving husband and a devoted father who attended every dance recital, band concert, softball game and track meet of his two daughters. He was so very proud of the strong women they have become.

Bob is survived by his loving wife and daughters, Heidi Lynn Haug and husband, Eric Innes, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Kimber Andrea Catullo and husband, Joseph, of Boardman; brothers, Gary (Donna) of New Middletown and William (Marie) of Poland; sisters, Judy (Frank) Usiak of Matthews, North Carolina and Barbara (Rusty) Kosiorek of Chagrin Falls; sister-in-law, Teri Pahon (Ken) of Belmont, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Larry Griffis (Ruth) of Poland and lifelong friend, Richard Thomas of Howland.



He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Andrea Jennifer; parents, Bob and Tish Haug and in-laws, James and Arlene Griffis.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Monday, May 9, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, May 10, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Parish in Boardman. No calling hours will be held at the church, prior to the Mass.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Zeno and staff, Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center staff, the Patriot Homecare therapists and the Hospice of the Valley nurses for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Bob’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org or to the World Central Kitchen at WCK.org.

