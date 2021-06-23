Robert Lisica, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lisica, 73, formally of Monaca, Pennsylvania, recently resided in Boardman and passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, after his year-long struggle with cancer.

Robert was born March 30, 1948. He is joined in death by his mother, Mary; his father, Samuel and two brothers, William and Richard.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Lisica (Monaca) of 30 years; his brother, Alan Lisica; four children, Susan Gandee, Steve and Hope Gandee, Stephen and Sara Lisica and Tracy Lisica and nine grandchildren, Nathan O’Connor, Savannah Gandee, Steven Gandee, Jr, Ellie Gandee, Rachael and Ethan Lisica, Matt Norris, Zoe and Tyler Shingler.

Robert served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and moved on to work at US AIRWAYS as an aircraft mechanic in Pittsburgh.

He loved playing golf, shooting pool with his friends, working out in the yard and his Pittsburgh Steelers.

Robert was always an active person. He loved his family and was always there to help whenever they needed him. He was so loved and will truly be missed. Your struggle is over, rest in Peace. WE LOVE YOU.

Per Robert’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Condolences may be sent to Robert’s family at www.beckerorbits.com.

To send flowers to Robert’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.