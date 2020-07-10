Robert Lee Halstead, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Halstead passed to the next life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 90, having lived a full life.

Bob was born in Blair, Nebraska on October 22, 1929. He was one of six children of Minnie (Taute) and Henry Halstead.

Bob served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1950 through 1953.

He met and married his wife, B. Elaine Brittain, on October 8, 1957, on Okinawa, where she served as a nurse while he was working as a field engineer on military planes. They enjoyed many wonderful years together until her death on January 3, 1995.

Bob joined Rockwell International in California in 1948. He held positions as production planner, flight test mechanic, leadman and field service representative on F100 aircraft. In 1958, he transferred to the Rocketdyne division as a special courses instructor for the Atlas ICBM propulsion system, with assignments at San Diego, Edwards Rocket Base, Cape Kennedy, Vandenberg, Wyoming, and Nebraska. In 1963, Bob was assigned to the Saturn 1-B in Louisiana. He moved to the Youngstown Air Force Base as a field engineer and logistics representative on the Atlas program in 1975, and remained in this area.

In his retirement, Bob’s joy was doing charitable work. He was passionate about serving the needs of autistic children. Bob donated the land for the Henry M. Halstead Field of Opportunity which is home to the Walnut Grove playground for special needs children. His generosity was legendary in the area. Family and friends alike knew they could turn to Bob when they needed assistance and he delighted in providing it. Gifts of houses and vehicles were not uncommon.

Bob is survived by his sisters, Margaret Marie Adams, Laura Spears and June Halstead, all living in California. In addition, Bob is survived by several nieces and nephews.

His sister, Irene Parker and his brother, Van Halstead, predeceased him.

Viewing will be held at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not staying for the service, do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Interment will be with his wife in Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

