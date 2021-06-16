Robert L. Rohrbaugh, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Rohrbaugh, 72, passed away Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born May 24, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of the late Wilbur and Marjorie (Barnhart) Rohrbaugh.

A lifelong area resident, Bob was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

Following his graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War.

After his time in the service, Bob became a police officer with the Poland Village Police Department before going into security at Western Reserve Care System at both the Northside and South Side Hospitals. He retired from the company after 15 years of service.

Bob was a member of the Tri-State Marine Corps League, Detachment #494 in Austintown.

A devoted family man, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, the former Jeannette M. Patuzzi, whom he married on February 25, 1979; four sons, Robert J. Rohrbaugh, James R. Rohrbaugh, Robert H. Domkowski and Kevin M. (Kristen) Domkowski; three daughters, Jennifer L. (Tim) Hughes, Cheryl L. (Douglas) Henry and Michele M. (John) Burns; brother, Richard Rohrbaugh and sister, Karen (Robert) Buckner, all from Youngstown; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home with Chaplain Lisa Calabrette officiating, followed by full military honors rendered by the U.S. Marine Corps and Tri-State Marine Corps League, Detachment #494.

