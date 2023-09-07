POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Richardson, 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Robert was born March 23, 1932 in Youngstown, a son of Henry and Henrietta Kaiser Richardson.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Bob was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School and excelled on their track team. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame and held the record in pole vaulting for many years.

Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served active duty for two years until being honorably discharged.

After his military service, Mr. Richardson began working as an estimator for Panelmatic, where he dedicated his entire working career. As a young child, he worked alongside his parents at their French fry concession business and later opened his own lemonade and cotton candy concession business, operating it until just last year.

An avid bowler, Bob enjoyed bowling in leagues through the years and was a member of the 300 Club. He also enjoyed golfing with friends and doing home projects, as he was quite handy.

He was a member of the Church of the Rock in Poland.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, the former Norma Jean Price, whom he married August 8, 1975; daughters, Cindy (Carl) Mace of New Middletown, Diane (Frank) Gagliano of Bessemer, Pennsylvania and Jill (John) Brincko of Youngstown; grandchildren, Shawn (Julie) Mace, Kelly (John) Shoenfelt, Delia (Joshua) Lample, Rhiannon Brincko and Nicki (Alex) Saffels; great-grandchildren, Emma, Cohen, Jacob, Caleb, Briella and Mason and sister, Marlea Hessman of Florida.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by sons, Bruce Richardson and Jack Smith and brothers, Henry and Chuck Richardson.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, where a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form contributions in Mr. Richardson’s name to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514

Visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Bob’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.