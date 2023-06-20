CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Galloway, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his home.

Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born February 21, 1951 in Moundsville, West Virginia, a son of Edward and Lottie (Soles) Galloway.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and later returned to the Mahoning Valley.

Bob was a crane operator for Tube City in Girard for 25 years, retiring in 2018. He formerly worked for City Scrap and Salvage in Akron and Niles Iron and Metal Company.

In his free time, Bob enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, working on cars and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, the former Tina M. Aljoe, whom he married on June 1, 1996; 11 children, Terrylynn (Eric) Aston of Tonkawa, Oklahoma, Bobbiejo (Thomas) Dougherty of Burbank, Oklahoma, Robert (Milly Rodriguez) Galloway, Jr. of Newkirk, Oklahoma, Sandrabeth of (Aaron) Oklahoma, Toni Perl of Lordstown, Ohio, Jessica (King) Kemp of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, Stephen (Alexis) Duchien of Campbell, Ohio, Destiny (JoJo) Guzman of Youngstown, Ohio, Larry Charles (Shelby) Aljoe of Campbell, Ohio, Bradley (Pamela) Galloway of Struthers, Ohio and Brian Galloway of Campbell, Ohio; two brothers, Forest Eugene Galloway and Larry (Karen) Galloway, both of Youngstown, Ohio; a sister, Shirley White of Moundsville, West Virginia; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Galloway, who died in 1994; a daughter, Nikkie Sloan; two brothers, Frank Dunn and Ralph Galloway and his infant sister, Bettyann Galloway.

Per Bob’s request, private services were held for the family at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, Ohio to help with final expenses.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Bob’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.