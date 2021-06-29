Robert L. Bloomberg, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Bloomberg, 87, died Sunday evening, June 27, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

Robert, affectionately known by family and friends as “Bob” and “Boozie,” was born August 24, 1933 in Struthers, the last born child of Swedish immigrants Oscar and Elizabeth Johnson Bloomberg.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Bob was a 1952 graduate of Struthers High School, where he developed his lifelong love for sports while playing basketball and running track under Howdy Heldman.

After graduation, he proudly served in the United States Naval Reserve.

Beginning his career in the steel mill, Bob quickly found out that mill life was not for him and decided to pursue his passion for carpentry work. A perfectionist in his work, Bob had the ability to build or fix most anything and dedicated his master skill to the trade until retiring at the age of 78. For over 30 years of his career, he co-owned and operated Bloomberg & Munn Construction, running the business with old fashioned honesty and a handshake. As a longtime member of the Carpenters Union Local 171 who took great pride in his work, Bob always expressed that he especially loved the trade because at the end of the day he could physically see what he accomplished.

Part of the special generation that held loyalty to the highest standard, Bob was steadfast in supporting his hometown, especially his beloved Wildcats. A member of the Struthers Gridiron Club, Bob could usually be found in the stands or stadium at Struthers High School, watching every baseball, basketball, and football game he could. He especially beamed with pride when one of his grandchildren were on the field or court. Being able to watch them play, gave him great drive to keep going in his later years. Bob truly bled red and black! Some of his other favorites included NASCAR, attending car shows with his 1972 Monte Carlo and satisfying his sweet tooth with dessert!

A devoted family man, Bob is survived by his sons, Bruce (Davida) Bloomberg and Robert (Melissa) Bloomberg, all of Struthers; daughter, Joy (TJ) Creed of Struthers; grandchildren, Ashlea, Marc, Erin, Rachel, Abigail, Lauren, Alexis, Mary, Bruce and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Kole, Robert, Alyssa, Angelina, Alec, Jeff, Emma, Dave, Evan, Hazel and Rodney and several special nieces.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, the former Janet Jacobs, in 1987; daughter, Jan Lea Bloomberg in 1983; brothers, Carl and Roy Bloomberg; sister, Helen Cashon and granddaughter, Rebecca Bloomberg.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 1 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, July 2 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

In honor of Bob’s daughter, Jan, who suffered from epilepsy, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in his name to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Ste 675, Bowie, MD 20716, or by visiting to www.epilepsy.com.

