BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Keith Mohn, 71, passed away early Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Robert, affectionately known by “Keith,” was born November 5, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert “Bus” and Roberta “Helen” Taylor Mohn.

Raised in North Lima, Keith was a 1970 graduate of South Range High School. He furthered his education at DeVry Institute in Chicago, Kent State University, and Youngstown State University.

For the majority of his career, Keith worked as a hydraulic technician for Linde Hydraulics Corporation in Canfield. He retired from the company after more than 30 years of service.

Easy-going, friendly and social, Keith was a true people person and never met a stranger. He was a friend to all he met, enjoying spending time with his neighborhood buddies, who had formed a network of support and friendship. While at home, you could likely find Keith outdoors, where he enjoyed his tractor and meticulously taking care of his yard. Some of his favorite pastimes included gatherings with friends at local restaurants, and wine bottling get-togethers. He was also a YSU Penguins supporter and looked forward to his annual birthday gift of football and basketball season tickets. Keith was a voracious reader, especially Sci-Fi. He also had a great interest and pride in Mill Creek Park and its history and you could often find him driving his BMW around the Park, enjoying its beauty and splendor.

Keith enjoyed participating in many sports, most especially volleyball and skiing. Many years were spent on volleyball courts, playing with friends and competing in tournaments. An adept snow skier and past member of the Youngstown Ski Club, Keith also enjoyed skiing on slopes in nearby New York state, as well as in the western U.S. He was a natural as a ski coach and for several years taught and inspired young skiers with the Ski Chalet Race Team.

Keith and wife, Linda, enjoyed the good company of friends at wineries and social gatherings, and traveling and exploring the US and beyond. They traveled extensively overseas, appreciative for the opportunity to experience different cultures. Two of their favorite overseas destinations were Brazil and Thailand, where many lasting friendships were formed.

Keith leaves to carry on his memory, his wife of 40 years, the former Linda J. Younkman, whom he married June 5, 1982; children, David (Darlene) Clark of Beverly, West Virginia and Jennifer (Joe) Congemi of Columbiana; brother, Steve (Anita) Mohn of Youngstown; grandchildren, Katelyn (Chad) Vollnogle, Erica Congemi, Sean (Mariah) Congemi, Mason Clark and Jasper Clark; great-grandchildren, Cora and Winnie Vollnogle and nephews, Michael, Kevin and Jeff Mohn.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Mill Creek Park’s Pioneer Pavilion, 876 Old Furnace Road, Youngstown, OH 44511. The celebration will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a time for guests to share their favorite stories and memories of Keith, followed by dinner and a time of fellowship until 8:00 p.m.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Keith’s name to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, or Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation, 7574 Columbiana Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.