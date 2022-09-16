BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Jack” Hudson, Jr., 73 of Boardman, died Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Jack was born October 11, 1948 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert and Lorraine (Romesberg) Hudson.

Jack was a hard worker and was retired the from Schwebel’s Baking Company and also a retired steelworker.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and visiting the casino. He enjoyed eating out and spending time with his family and his dog, Bella.

His wife, the former Barbara J. Snyder, whom he married, February 18, 1990, died September 1, 2018.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Adam) Crawford of Youngstown; his son, Robbie (Cindy) Hudson of Pennsylvania; a sister, Deborah (James) Ledford of Industry, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Louis (Janet) Hudson and David (Karen) Hudson, both of Industry, Pennsylvania; a very special niece, Kimberlea (Tracy) Guzaski of Campbell, Ohio; three grandchildren, Nikki Crawford and A.J. Crawford, both of Boardman and Parker Hudson of Pennsylvania; six nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews and his beloved dog, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.