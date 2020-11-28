Robert J. Rakocy, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Rakocy, 91, died Friday morning, November 27, 2020, at Briarfield Manor.

Robert was born April 11, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Anna Mae (Kohler) Rakocy.

A lifelong area resident, Mr. Rakocy was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Army for three years and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal.

Returning to the area after his service, Mr. Rakocy worked for US Steel Corporation as a lab chemist, retiring in 1979 at the mills closing.

In his retirement, he enjoyed working part-time for Enterprise Rental Cars in Boardman until the age of 85.

Some of his interests and hobbies included running a small side business doing lawn mower engine repair and blade sharpening, keeping current with news and world events and learning computers and technology.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marilyn J. Harris, whom he married May 6, 1963; sons, Doug Rakocy of New Albany, Ohio and Mark Rakocy of Niles, Ohio and grandchildren, Andrew and Ashley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William and Joseph Rakocy and sister, Violet Atana.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

