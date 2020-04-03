Robert J. O’Connor, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. O’Connor, 53, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence.

Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob”, was born August 28, 1966 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late William and Mary “Kathy” (Helfrick) O’Connor.

He graduated from Kenton Ridge High School, Springfield, Ohio in 1985.

Bob was the Finance Manager for Beaver County Dodge Chrysler Jeep in Beaver Falls in Pennsylvania for over nine years and later was co-owner of Youngstown Granite and Quartz Company.

He was dedicated to his family and had a strong work ethic. Bob was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and a friend to everyone he met. He was a golfer and enjoyed playing when time allowed. Bob was very handy and enjoyed working on cars.

Bob is survived by his wife of 28 years, the former Tonyai M. Morgan, whom he married on October 10, 1992; two daughters, Haley E. O’Connor and Hannah N. O’Connor, both of Poland; his sister, Jamie J (Steve) Norris of Springfield; his father and mother-in-law, Steve and Jean Morgan of Springfield; ten nieces; one nephew and one great-niece and one great-nephew.

Private funeral services were held. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

