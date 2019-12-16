Robert J. Haug, Tallmadge, Ohio

TALLMADGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Joseph Haug, 90, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his home after a short illness.

Bob was born August 11, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of Adolf ‘Jack’ and Francine (Rockige) Haug.

He was a 1948 graduate of North High School (Scienceville) in Youngstown, where he was a football standout. Prior to entering college, he was a AA pitcher in the Valley and was most proud of pitching a no hitter. In 1952, he graduated from Ohio University with a degree in industrial arts, having attended on an athletic scholarship and played four winning seasons as a running back under the Bobcat’s coach Carrol Widdoes.

He was an educator for 37 years and taught industrial arts at Struthers High School and Boardman High School, retiring in 1989. He helped many young men steer their future towards a more positive path. Former students and colleagues, throughout his lifetime, would call or visit him to express their gratitude. His students delighted in his humor and knowledge of cabinet making. Bob taught craftsmanship with discipline to his students and their accomplishments were amazing. Annually, Southern Park Mall would display to the public his student’s industrial arts projects of tables, clocks, billiards tables and furniture. Bob also coached football for several years at Struthers High School and coached baseball at Boardman High School.

Bob was renowned for both his big personality and his skills as a cabinetmaker. He was sought after for his custom-built kitchens, rolltop desks, grandfather clocks, dining tables and cabinets. He used his skills to build his own home in Boardman, where he resided for 37 years and raised his family. He was a joke teller, an avid golfer, a Cleveland Indians fan, loved polka music and greatly enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play high school and college sports. Bob was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church of New Middletown.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in life by his first wife, Letitia ‘Tish’ Haug, who he married on July 14, 1951 and celebrated 55 years of marriage before her death in October 2006; his older brother, Jack Haug; sister-in-law, June Demetra and her husband John and Eugene Bulgozdy, brother-in-law.

Bob is survived by his wife, Darlene Haug of Tallmadge, who he married on September 5, 2014 and his sister, Ruth Bulgozdy of Dublin, Ohio. He leaves five children, Robert of Boardman, Gary of New Middletown, William of Poland, Judy Usiak of Matthews, North Carolina and Barbara Kosiorek of Chagrin Falls; 14 grandchildren, Mary Aey, William Haug, Amy Boccieri, Ben Haug, Kimber Catullo, Heidi Haug, John Haug, Gretchen Joyce, Missy Haug, Tom and Emily Usiak, Jaime, Sam and Jack Kosiorek. Bob leaves nine great-grandchildren, Joseph, Anna and Mark Aey and Hailey, Isabelle, Lyla, Elise and Camryn Boccieri and Edward Haug.

He appreciated the support and kindness of his stepchildren, Shane Minne of Canal Fulton, Shelly Murray of Cuyahoga Falls and Ron Minne of Uniontown; seven step-grandchildren, Kameron, Madison and Bailey Murray and Broc, Liberty, Sophia and Addison Minne.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, followed by graveside services at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Boardman.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

