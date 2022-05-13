STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Baker, 71, passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 11, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Baker, affectionately known as Bob, was born February 24, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Thurman and Rosemary Nollan Baker.

Raised in Austintown, Bob was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Class of 1969 and went on to receive his Forestry Degree from Hocking Hills Technical College.

A proud United States veteran, Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War.

Returning to the area, Bob was self-employed, working in the trades, doing mechanical and plumbing work, automotive repair and handyman jobs.

Years ago, Bob sustained numerous injuries from a fall while trimming a tree. A man’s man and impatient by nature, Bob did not allow his injuries to deter him from hard work, always finding a side job and enjoying life. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and also a faithful fan of the Cleveland Browns. An outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and spent a lot of time with his family at Mosquito and West Branch Lakes. Most important was his time with his daughter and grandchildren. They were everything to him.

His wife, the former Alice LaPaze, whom he married, June 8, 1996, died January 22, 2020.

Bob leaves his daughter, Amy (Angel Don Juan) Baker of Struthers; his grandchildren, Angel Lee Don Juan, Jr. and Abel Robert Don Juan of Struthers; one sister, Barbara Baker of Austintown; one brother, Charles Baker of Memphis, Tennessee and his best friend since the third grade, Chuck Pritchard.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Baker.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to Robert’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 15 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.