YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. Nagel, 72, passed away early Friday morning, December 17, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born July 12, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Irene Douds Nagel.

A lifelong area resident, Bob was a 1968 graduate of South High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Everglades until being honorably discharged in 1970.

He later attended the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio and worked as a meat cutter for over 35 years. He worked for Point Market, Campbell Super Duper and retired from Cochran’s Sparkle Market in 2015.

While attending the Canfield Fair with friends, Bob met the former Nancy Borosky and they were later married on March 26, 1974. They celebrated 47 years of marriage and were blessed with two children. Bob was a dedicated family man and family was his number one priority.

In his free time, Bob enjoyed yard work, gardening and summer trips to Geneva-on-the-Lake, making each trip complete with a stop at Eddie’s Grill. Bob will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, willingness to always help others, and his caring heart.

Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Jennifer L. Nagel of Struthers and Robert F. Nagel of Youngstown; brother, William (Mary) Nagel of Boardman; mother-in-law, Emiko Borosky of Poland; sister-in-law, Mary (Carl) Myers of New Springfield; brothers-in-law, Frank A. Borosky of Poland and Paul (Maureen) Borosky of Boardman; several nieces and nephews; two great-nieces and three great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Nagel and father-in-law, Frank J. Borosky.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Bob’s family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House for their compassionate care along with the staff of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital’s 7 West Floor and Dr. Michael B. Evan.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Bob’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

To send flowers to Robert’s family, please visit our floral store.