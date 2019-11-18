Robert F. Ferro, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Ferro, Sr., 82, passed away Friday evening, November 15, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

Robert was born March 28, 1937 in Youngstown, the son of the late Bernard and Sentry (Mashiska) Ferro.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1954, from Youngstown College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1958 and from Case Western Reserve University with a Master of Business Administration in 1966.

Robert was a certified public accountant for 42 years. He owned and operated Ferro & Ferro in Boardman, retiring in November of 2014.

He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, the Mahoning County Home Builders Association, Boardman Historical Society, National Society of Accountants and Alpha Tau Gamma Fraternity.

Robert was an avid reader and enjoyed model trains, collecting stamps and watching the Cleveland Indians.

Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Barbara A. Powell, whom he married on May 19, 1962; his children, Reverend Robert F. (Linda) Ferro, Jr. of Cleveland and Cathy Lynn (Floyd) Tullis of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Jonathan R. Ferro of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, David E. (Stephanie) Ferro, Anna M. Ferro and Rebekah E. Ferro, all of Cleveland and a great-granddaughter, Camille Reign Jackson.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a son, Michael Ferro and his brother, Ernest Ferro.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive in Boardman, with Pastor Richard Kidd officiating.

Interment will follow the funeral service in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Thursday, November 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Bethel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512 in memory of Robert.

Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

