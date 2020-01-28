Robert Eckman, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Eckman, 70, of New Middletown, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Cape Coral Hospital in Florida.

Bob was born November 17, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of Robert and Katherine (Wollitz) Eckman, Sr. and had been a lifelong area resident.

He attended Springfield Local High School and worked as a diesel mechanic, work that he learned and loved from his granddad Eckman as a young child.

After 20 years, in 1996, he opened Eckman Gas and Diesel repair.

Bob loved fishing at Lake Erie and spent many weekends there at his “home away from home.”

Bob is survived by his wife, the former, Sherri Richardson, whom he married February 14, 1994; his daughter, Crystal Eckman of Austintown and his son, James Eckman of New Middletown; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Richard (Diana) Mullen of New Springfield and Julie (Justin) Lewis of North Lima; he also leaves cherished memories to his mother, of New Middletown and his brother, Charles (Connie) of New Middletown. He leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Charles Eckman, III and his grandparents.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Friends may call from 11:00 – 12:45 p.m., prior to the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

