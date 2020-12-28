Robert E. Trimble, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Trimble, 79, passed away Monday evening, December 21, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Bob was born August 28, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late James and Dorothy Norberg Trimble.

A 1959 graduate of Wilson High School, Bob went on to work at RC Cola in Youngstown.

He enlisted in the National Guard where he proudly served for two years.

Bob later joined Pepsi Cola and retired there as District Sales Manager after 35 years of service.

His co-workers and customers affectionately gave him the nickname, “Pepsi Bob.”

Bob enjoyed golfing and was a loyal Cleveland sports fan.

He was a member of the Eagles Post #213. Bob loved being with his family whether it was annual summer vacations at Conneaut, Pennsylvania, or weekly Sunday dinners where he was always the center of attention teaching his grandkids “life lessons.”

A kind, loving man, Bob was lovingly known as “Pap” to his grandkids and was their biggest fan at all their sporting and school events.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Dorothy McCarthy, whom he married February 6, 1971; one son, David (Erika) Trimble of Struthers; two daughters, Shari (Dan) Croyle and Michelle DiLullo both of Struthers; six grandchildren who he adored, Vincent Trimble, Cameron Trimble, Sophia Jackson, Ella Croyle, Madalynn Trimble and Ava Croyle.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, James Trimble; sister, Barbara Talackine and his son-in-law, Donald DiLullo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 30, 10:30 a.m., at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, with Fr. Marian Babyak officiating.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert E. Trimble, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.