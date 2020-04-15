Robert E. Kasmer, Sr., North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Kasmer, Sr., 96, died late Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020 at his home, the Villas of Glenellen.

Robert was born July 25, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John and Katherine (Huron) Kasmer.

Raised in Youngstown, Bob was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

In March of 1943, Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps., serving with the Marine 1 Division, was a paratrooper and was also a boxer for the Marines. While serving during World War II, he participated in action against the enemy at Okinawa, Ryukyu Islands and in the Occupation of China. After being honorably discharged in May of 1946 with the rank of Corporal, Bob returned to Youngstown and met his future wife, the former Joyce I. Johnson, at an Idora Park Dance. They were wed on June 4, 1948 and shared 68 years of marriage, until Joyce’s passing on October 6, 2016.

Under the GI Bill, Bob enrolled in Youngstown College and graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He briefly worked for the State of Ohio as a sales tax examiner until he was hired by State Farm Insurance Company in 1955. He was their first agent in Mahoning County and worked for the company until his retirement in 1988.

Bob was a Boy Scout Scoutmaster, served on the Mahoning Valley Boy Scouts Board of Directors and went to the National Jamboree in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania in 1964. Active in the community, he also served on the American Cancer Society Board and was a past president of the Leffingwell Country Club. In his free time,

Bob enjoyed golfing, fishing, wintering in Lido Beach, FL for over 25 years, but most of all spending time with his family.

Bob will be sadly missed by his four children, Robert Kasmer, Jr. of Poland, Gretchen VanCure of Independence, David (Susan) Kasmer of Atlanta, Georgia and Doug (Diane) Kasmer of Ocala, Florida; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Kasmer; sisters, Margaret Bush and Mildred Ferrell; and son-in-law, Benjamin VanCure.

Bob’s family wishes to express their appreciation to all who are offering condolences at this time, but have elected to have a private service due to the Coronavirus.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Kasmer’s memory to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Suite B-101, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

