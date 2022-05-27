POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Israel, 86, died Monday, May 23, 2022, in the comfort of his home.

Robert, affectionately known as “Bob” and “Izzy”, was born May 16, 1936 in St. Marys, West Virginia, a son of Fremont and Ruby Gardner Israel.

At the age of 12, his family relocated to Brunswick, Maryland and he graduated from Brunswick High School, Class of 1954. He continued his education at Franklin Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in 1958.

Bob began his career working in the Treasury Department for Shell Oil before working for various companies in commercial real estate, Forbes Oil and retiring as Vice President of Truck World.

Bob was an active church member wherever he lived until his health began to fail.

In retirement, Bob enjoyed golfing with his buddies, going to the library to find his next good read and relaxing with a good cigar and glass of scotch. A sports enthusiast, Bob enjoyed watching all sports but faithfully cheered for his “Beloved Reds” and Buckeyes.

A loving and dedicated family man, Bob’s family was the most important thing to him and his biggest joy. He looked forward to the many family vacations in Hilton Head and adored being “Grandpa” and “Papa” to his grandchildren. His loving nature, sense of humor, patience and easy-going personality will truly be missed.

Bob leaves to carry on his memory, his wife of 68 years, the former Sharon Souder, whom he married April 29, 1954; children, David Israel of New York, Michael Israel of Poland, Sheryl (Jim) Hoekstra of Charlotte, North Carolina and Amy (Jeff) Davies of Poland; seven grandchildren, Chad Israel, Jeremy (Angie) Israel, Sara (Jim) Delaney, Bobby (Courtney) Hoekstra, Jay (Allison) Hoekstra, Drew Davies and Will Davies and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Israel.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Paul Anderson officiating.

Interment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Bob’s name to Akeso Hospice, 6600 Summit Drive, Canfield, OH 44406; Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, Poland, OH 44514 or the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting www.alz.org.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

To send flowers to Robert’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.