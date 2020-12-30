Robert D. Calhoun, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Calhoun, 90, passed away peacefully late Friday evening, December 25, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

Robert, known as “Bob,” was born September 30, 1930, in Flint, Michigan, son of the late Ernest and Helen Gault Calhoun.

Bob was a 1948 graduate of Bendle High School in Burton, Michigan.

In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and returned to his hometown after his service.

He began working for General Motors Fisher Body #2 in Flint, Michigan, as a Worker’s Compensation Administrator.

Bob and his family relocated to Youngstown, Ohio, after accepting a transfer to the GM Lordstown plant, where he retired with over 30 years of service with General Motors.

Bob was a longtime and active member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Canfield, until its closing. He enjoyed arriving early, greeting everyone as an usher and then helping serve coffee and donuts after Mass. He was also involved in the Vestry, the Men’s Club and volunteered at many of the church’s dinners and activities. Most recently, he was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Boardman.

Bob loved life in general and throughout the years, he enjoyed many things, particularly, walking the mall and visiting with his friends for coffee afterwards. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, going to the Canfield Fair and rooting on the Michigan Wolverines. He especially loved attending his four grandson’s extracurricular activities throughout their lives. Bob also enjoyed doing things with his wife, Jean, such as dance club, traveling, going to the casinos and spending summers in Traverse City, Michigan, where they had a second home and enjoyed hosting family and friends.

He leaves his wife of 60 years, the former Marilyn “Jean” Hockey, whom he married May 21, 1960; sons, Scott (Colleen) Calhoun of Erie, Pennsylvania and Brad (Sue) Calhoun of Boardman; four grandchildren, Sean (Marisa) Calhoun of Cleveland, Ryan Calhoun of Erie, Pennsylvania, Jayson (Chelsey) Calhoun of Boardman and Adam Calhoun of Boardman; two brothers-in-law, Hugh Hughes of Bradenton, Florida and Charles “Dick” Hockey of Houghton Lake, Michigan.

In addition to his parents; Bob was preceded in death by sister, Barbara Hughes and brother, Russell Calhoun.

A private service was held for the family at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

Interment followed at the Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may take the form of donations in memory of Robert Calhoun to the Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence. Checks are payable to Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence and in Memo Line please write: Calhoun/BSFEE. It can then be mailed to the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, 201 Commerce St., Suite 150, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send online memories and condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert D. Calhoun, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.