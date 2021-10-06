Robert C. Landgraff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Landgraff, 82, of Youngstown, died Saturday morning, October 2, 2021 at Hampton Woods in Poland.

He was born January 10, 1939 in Youngstown. He was the son of the late Henry W., Sr. and Velma B. (McCurdy) Landgraff. He had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1957 graduate of Struthers High School.

In 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Beverly Gallo.

He had worked as a commercial drywall finisher, retiring in 2001 and was a member of the Painters Union 476. He also worked at The Bread Chef.

He served in the National Guard for seven years.

In 1974, Bob attended a Cursillo weekend where he decided to have a personal relationship with Christ, and never turned back. He and his wife have been longtime members of New Life Church and recently attended Church of the Rock.

Besides his wife, Beverly, he leaves a son, Michael (Nancy) Landgraff, Sr.; grandson, Michael Landgraff, Jr. (fiancée, Lisa Mosconi and daughter, Violet); granddaughter, Madison Landgraff (fiancé, Jonas Epp); daughter, Lori (Tony) Valenzisi; sister, Dolores Romeo; brother, James Landgraff, Sr. and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Henry “Hank” Landgraff, Jr., as well as in-laws, Robert and Jean (Gallo) Dill, Vince Romeo, Carol (DePuy) Landgraff and Beverly (Clark) Landgraff.

A memorial service honoring Robert’s life will be held at 5:45 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Following the service, family and friends are cordially invited to stay for a dinner at the Davis-Becker Family Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

