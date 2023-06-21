YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Faraglia, 62, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bobby,'” was born March 15, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Daniel and Helen (DeLisio) Faraglia.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1980 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Bobby was a licensed beautician and owned and operated Big Tease’s in Boardman for several years. He was an assistant for Attorney Edward Flanagan for over 17 years. He later owned and operated Roberto’s Italian Ristorante and Roberto’s Catering in downtown Youngstown for several years until he became ill.

Bobby had a passion for cooking and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. In his free time, Bobby loved being outdoors and working and planting in his vegetable and flower gardens around his home. He was an animal lover and treasured his two cats and two dogs.

Bobby is survived by his life partner of more than 30 years, John J. Naples, with whom he made his home; a sister, Debbie A. Fraticelli of Poland, Ohio; two nephews, Daniel (Diane) Bond and Geno Fraticelli, both of Poland, Ohio; a niece, Mary Fraticelli of Poland, Ohio; four great-nephews, Dylan Bond, Noah Bond, Jase Bond and Colton Bond and one great-niece, Mackenzie Bond.

Besides his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a niece, Helen Bond.

There will be funeral services celebrating Bobby’s life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville. Please visit www.beckerobits.com share memorials and online condolences with Bobby’s family.

