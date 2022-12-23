PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert B. Stevenson, 70, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home.

Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born October 25, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Mary (Tobias) Stevenson.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1972.

Bob worked in metal fabrication for General Extrusions in Youngstown, retiring in 2014. After his retirement, Bob and his wife moved to Florida, where he worked as a citrus grove inspector.

In 2019, he returned to the Youngstown area.

Bob is survived by three stepchildren, Dennis (Marie) Leipply of Petersburg, Ohio, Jeremy (Jessica) Leipply of Austintown, Ohio and Gari Lynn (Tyrone Hyshaw) Leipply of Petersburg, Ohio; a sister, Kimberly J. Stevenson of Struthers, Ohio and a brother, David J. and his wife, Paula, Stevenson of Naples, FL.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, the former Deborah Burnette, whom he married on July 24, 1995 and died May 10, 2020.

Per Bob’s request, there will be private services at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in memory of Bob.

Please visit beckerobits.com to share condolences and online memories with Bob’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.