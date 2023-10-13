BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Amsi Taylor, Jr., 58, formerly of Chula Vista, California, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Robert, known by his family and friends as “Amsi” or “JR,” was born April 13, 1965 in Oak Harbor, Washington, a son of the late Robert and Marilyn Taylor, Sr.

He graduated from Mount Miguel High School in California. He was a resident of California until moving to Youngstown, Ohio, four years ago.

Amsi was an Auto Service Advisor for Sears in Chula Vista, California for over 25 years, until becoming disable.

He is survived by Linda E. Pharr with whom he made his home in California and Ohio; a stepson, Thomas P. (Jerri ) Pharr of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; a stepson-in-law, Arnold Santiago of San Diego, California; two grandsons, James F. Santiago of San Diego, California and Zachary Pharr of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; and his best friend, James Pharr of San Diego, California.

Besides his parents, Amsi was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Edith P. Santiago.

Services for Amsi will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

