POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Lenga, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife, Nancy and his children.

Bob was born January 2, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Alexander and Florence (Gessner) Lenga.

He graduated from North Olmsted High School in 1955. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science with honors from Bowling Green State University in 1960 and his Juris Doctorate (JD) from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and was admitted to the Ohio State Bar.



After moving to Youngstown, Bob met his devoted wife of 54 years, Nancy Dobina, originally of Canton, Ohio. They shared the same birthday (January 2) and values and had many wonderful years together.



Bob was a partner with the firm Harrington, Hoppe and Mitchell, where he practiced for 37 years. He initially worked as insurance defense counsel, then specialized in estate planning and probate. He was a member of the firm’s managing committee for several years. Bob began his legal career as a trial attorney with the Solicitor’s Office of the U.S. Department of Labor in Cleveland.



Bob was committed to public service throughout his life. He was a member of the Mahoning County Bar Association for over 50 years and served as its president from 1990 to 1991. He was a dedicated member of the Youngstown Rotary Club for many years, where he served as a mentor and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. Bob was a member of the Poland School Board and served as its vice president and president in 1990 and 1991. He was also a former president of the Poland Forest Foundation and served on the board of Park Vista for many years.

He was a longtime member of the Poland Presbyterian Church.



Bob loved playing tennis, bowling, skiing and working out at the YMCA. He was a devoted reader of the Youngstown Vindicator. He enjoyed annual vacations with his family to Bayview Wildwood in Canada and two memorable RV trips across the U.S. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with Nancy in the U.S. and abroad, especially trips to visit their children and grandchildren on the west coast. Bob was a dedicated and long-suffering fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.



Bob’s family, friends and colleagues will remember him for his honesty, kindness, quick wit and excellent sense of humor, which remained until his last days.

Bob was a wonderful and much-loved and respected husband, brother, father and grandfather “Gubba”. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Lenga (Dobina), whom he married on October 6, 1968; two children, Atty. Jennifer (Eric) Lenga-Long of Seattle, Washington and Kenneth R. Lenga of San Francisco, California; two grandchildren, Samuel R. L. Long and Maxwell C. L. Long; two brothers, James (Elaine) Lenga of Auburn, Alabama and Raymond (Nancy) Lenga of Cincinnati, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra (Lenga) Benns.



Bob’s family would like to express gratitude for the outstanding care of Dr. Michael Devine and the staff of Akeso Hospice Care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Poland Forest Foundation, 300 S. Main Street, Poland, OH 44514 or the Poland Presbyterian Church (for the Poland Presbyterian Scholarship), 2 Poland Manor, Poland, OH 44514.



Family and friends are welcome to call between 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland prior to a memorial service celebrating his life.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery in Poland.



He will be dearly missed.



Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share online memories and condolences with Bob’s family.